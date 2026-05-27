Russian army attacks three energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian army attacks three energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrinform
As a result of Russian strikes on May 26, three facilities belonging to the DTEK Group in the Dnipropetrovsk region were damaged.

According to Ukrinform, the company's press service reported this on Telegram.

"Yesterday, three of the company's energy facilities were damaged as a result of enemy strikes. Sixty-three settlements in frontline areas of the region were left without electricity," the statement said.

It is noted that no employees were injured. Energy workers began restoration work as soon as the security situation allowed.

Read also: Russian strike on farm in Chernihiv region kills one person, injures another

Overall, during the last two days, energy workers restored electricity to more than 33,000 households in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported earlier, due to new Russian attacks, as of the morning of May 27, consumers in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions remained without power.

Photo: DTEK

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