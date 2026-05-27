France summons Russian ambassador over massive strikes on Ukraine and threats against diplomats

France summons Russian ambassador over massive strikes on Ukraine and threats against diplomats

Ukrinform
France summoned the Russian Federation’s ambassador following the Russian Federation’s massive strikes on Ukraine last weekend and amid unacceptable threats against Ukrainian civilians and foreign diplomats.

This was stated in a statement by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, released during a briefing on Wednesday, May 27, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Following the massive strikes last weekend and in the face of unacceptable threats hanging over Ukrainian civilians and foreign diplomats, the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, at the minister’s request, has summoned the Russian Federation’s ambassador to France,” the French Foreign Ministry stated.

The ministry emphasized that through its actions, Russia “demonstrates cynicism and contempt for international law” on a daily basis and strongly condemned the intimidation attempts.

“France strongly condemns Moscow’s intimidation, which is evidence of the military impasse in which this country finds itself in Ukraine,” the statement said.

Read also: OSCE states condemn Russian terror, reaffirm support for Ukraine - Sybiha

Paris once again confirmed that it will continue to support Ukraine and act to defend European security.

As reported, Sybiha will discuss with EU foreign ministers strengthening Europe’s role in the peace process.

Photo: pexels

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