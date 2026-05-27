Ukrenergo: Power outages reported in five regions due to Russian attacks

Due to new Russian attacks, as of the morning of May 27, power outages have affected consumers in five regions; electricity consumption has increased.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NPC “Ukrenergo” on Facebook.

“As a result of enemy drone and artillery attacks, there are new power outages as of this morning in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. Where safety conditions permit, emergency repair work is already underway,” the statement said.

Due to a thunderstorm and strong winds, 15 settlements in the Sumy region were completely or partially without power as of this morning. The regional power company has begun repair work on power lines where the security situation permits.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, electricity consumption is 2.9% higher than the previous day. Ukrenergo attributes this shift in trend to cloudy weather and rain in some regions of Ukraine, which reduces the efficiency of residential solar power plants

The power system operator recommends shifting active electricity consumption to the period when solar power plants are most productive—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. At the same time, between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., energy experts advise against turning on several high-power appliances simultaneously.

As previously reported, no electricity consumption restrictions are planned in Ukraine on May 27.