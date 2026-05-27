Investigators publish documents detailing Russia’s hybrid operations in Europe

Investigators publish documents detailing Russia’s hybrid operations in Europe

Ukrinform
The Kremlin is coordinating large-scale hybrid operations across Europe aimed at discrediting Ukraine and fueling internal conflicts within EU member states.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, the findings were reported on Telegram, Ukrinform says.

Analysts cited documents obtained by journalists from Delfi Estonia and shared with the international investigative network Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

According to the leak, Moscow uses the sanctioned Social Design Agency to organize these operations, with the group’s activities reportedly overseen directly by officials from the Russian presidential administration.

The released files reveal detailed planning of hybrid attacks for 2025–2026, including incidents such as planting pig heads near mosques in Paris, vandalizing a Holocaust museum, and a plan to deface a monument to Charles de Gaulle while framing so-called “Ukrainian nationalists.”

The documents also mention a disinformation project spreading false claims about the “elite real estate” allegedly owned by Volodymyr Zelensky, describing it internally as a “successful campaign.”

Read also: CCD exposes another Russian propaganda fake about 'secret biolaboratories' in Ukraine

The Center for Countering Disinformation said the investigation demonstrates the enormous scale and systematic nature of Russia’s covert influence network in Europe. According to the Center, the Kremlin’s recruitment of agents abroad to conduct information operations creates a long-term hybrid threat requiring stronger oversight of Russia-linked structures across Europe.

Earlier, Polish intelligence services warned that Russia is expanding hybrid operations in EU countries by involving radicalized youth, criminal groups, and foreign nationals.

Photo: AA

More news

Topics

Agency

While citing and using any materials on the Internet, links to the website ukrinform.net not lower than the first paragraph are mandatory. In addition, citing the translated materials of foreign media outlets is possible only if there is a link to the website ukrinform.net and the website of a foreign media outlet. Materials marked as "Advertisement" or with a disclaimer reading "The material has been posted in accordance with Part 3 of Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On Advertising" No. 270/96-VR of July 3, 1996 and the Law of Ukraine "On the Media" No. 2849-Х of March 31, 2023 and on the basis of an agreement/invoice.

Online media entity; Media identifier - R40-01421.

© 2015-2026 Ukrinform. All rights reserved.

Extended searchHide extended search
By period:
-