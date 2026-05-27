IMF mission begins EFF review in Kyiv

IMF mission begins EFF review in Kyiv

Ukrinform
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission begins work in Ukraine today.

This was announced by Priscilla Toffano, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, according to a Fund release available to Ukrinform.

“An IMF mission, led by Gavin Gray, starts meetings today with the Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders in the context of the first review of the EFF program and the 2026 Article IV consultation. Discussions will cover macroeconomic policies and key structural reforms,” the statement said.

Read also: IMF acknowledges sensitivity of VAT tax proposal for sole proprietors – Svyrydenko

As previously reported by Ukrinform, IMF representatives are visiting Ukraine to assess progress in implementing economic reforms and expanding the tax base under the $8.1 billion loan program.

Photo credit: AA

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