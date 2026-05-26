Invaders kill two residents of Donetsk region over past 24 hours

Invaders kill two residents of Donetsk region over past 24 hours

Ukrinform
Over the past 24 hours, on May 25, Russian invaders killed two residents of the Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

On May 25, Russian forces killed two people in Yasnohirka (Kramatorsk City Community).

Another 21 people in the region were wounded over the past 24 hours.

Read also: Russian forces drop two aerial bombs on Kramatorsk, injuring 11 people

The total number of casualties caused by Russian forces in Donetsk region (4,080 dead and 9,516 wounded) does not include figures from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 25, Russians carried out airstrikes on Kramatorsk, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

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