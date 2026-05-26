Russian overnight attack on Romny, Sumy region, hits residential area and infrastructure, injuring three people

Russian overnight attack on Romny, Sumy region, hits residential area and infrastructure, injuring three people

Ukrinform
Russian troops launched strikes on Romny in the Sumy region overnight, causing fires and injuring three people.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“Residential areas and infrastructure facilities came under enemy fire,” the statement said.

Due to the threat of further attacks, rescue workers suspended their operations and moved to a safe location.

Read also: Russian attack damages infrastructure and injures one person in Zhytomyr region

All fires have now been extinguished.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of May 25, Russian invaders attacked a high-rise residential building in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy with drones, damaging an apartment.

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