Ukraine confirms Russia's Syzran oil refinery halted operations after strike

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has confirmed that the Syzran oil refinery suspended operations following a strike carried out on May 21.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff announced this on Facebook.

"Based on preliminary strike assessments, the shutdown of the Syzran oil refinery (Syzran, Samara Region, Russian Federation), which was targeted by Ukraine's Defense Forces on May 21, 2026, has been confirmed," the statement said.

The General Staff also reported that equipment and storage tanks at the Yaroslavl linear production and dispatch station, struck on May 25, were damaged.

In addition, Ukrainian forces confirmed the successful strike on the Russian 1L125 Niobiy-SV radar station in Yarsk, Luhansk region, on May 24.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces carried out strikes against a number of key Russian military targets on May 25 and overnight on May 26.

Read also: AFU strike Russian command and communications post in Luhansk region with Storm Shadow missiles

Among the targets hit were a Russian command post in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region, and a command center of a Russian army regiment in Verkhnia Krynytsia, Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian forces also struck Russian drone control centers near Nesterianka in the Zaporizhzhia region and Novohrodivka in the Donetsk region.

In addition, Ukrainian forces hit a drone warehouse and a logistics depot near Novopetrykivka in the Donetsk region, as well as a logistics storage facility in Donetsk.

Ukrainian forces also struck a railway fuel tanker carrying fuel and lubricants near Debaltseve in the Donetsk region.

The Syzran oil refinery in Russia suspended operations after a Ukrainian drone damaged its primary oil refining unit on May 21.