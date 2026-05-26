Air defenses shoot down 111 of 122 enemy drones

Air defenses shoot down 111 of 122 enemy drones

photo
Ukrinform
Air defense forces shot down 111 of the 122 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine beginning on the evening of May 25.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 122 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), “Gerbera,” “Italmas,” and “Parody”-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiyske (Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 111 enemy UAVs in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Read also: Russian strike on Derhachi in Kharkiv region: Two killed, 23 injured

Nine strike UAVs and missiles were recorded hitting 11 locations, and downed targets (UAV debris) were found at three locations.

The attack continues, with new groups of enemy drones entering Ukrainian airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 25, the Russians launched a missile strike on Derhachi in the Kharkiv region. Two people were killed and 23 were injured.

More news

Topics

Agency

While citing and using any materials on the Internet, links to the website ukrinform.net not lower than the first paragraph are mandatory. In addition, citing the translated materials of foreign media outlets is possible only if there is a link to the website ukrinform.net and the website of a foreign media outlet. Materials marked as "Advertisement" or with a disclaimer reading "The material has been posted in accordance with Part 3 of Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On Advertising" No. 270/96-VR of July 3, 1996 and the Law of Ukraine "On the Media" No. 2849-Х of March 31, 2023 and on the basis of an agreement/invoice.

Online media entity; Media identifier - R40-01421.

© 2015-2026 Ukrinform. All rights reserved.

Extended searchHide extended search
By period:
-