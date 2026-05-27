EU extends sanctions for human rights violations in Russia for another year

On Tuesday, the Council of the European Union prolonged the sanctions regime against individuals responsible for serious human rights violations in Russia until May 28, 2027.

This was stated in a message from the Council of the European Union, according to Ukrinform.

"The Council decided today to extend the framework for restrictive measures against those responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses, for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition, and for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Russia for a year, until 28 May 2027," Brussels said.

Currently, EU sanctions apply to 72 individuals and one organization.

Their assets within the European Union are subject to freezing. EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing financial resources to these persons. They are also banned from entering or transiting through EU countries. The Council of the EU emphasized that the European Union "remains unwavering in its condemnation of human rights violations and repressions in Russia" and is "deeply concerned about the continuing deterioration of the human rights situation in the country, especially in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine."

As Ukrinform previously reported, the new EU sanctions regime targeting individuals responsible for serious human rights violations and repression in Russia was introduced in March 2024 following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.