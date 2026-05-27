Rain, thunderstorms, strong winds forecast in Ukraine today, with temperatures reaching up to +28°C

Rain, thunderstorms, strong winds forecast in Ukraine today, with temperatures reaching up to +28°C

Ukrinform
On Wednesday, May 27, partly cloudy weather is expected across Ukraine, with short-term rain showers during the day throughout the country. Thunderstorms are forecast in the central and southern regions, as well as in the Prykarpattia area.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Winds will be western and northwestern at 7-12 m/s, with daytime gusts reaching 15-20 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will range from 18°C to 23°C, while Zakarpattia and the southern regions will see warmer weather of 23°C to 28°C.

Read also: Rain and thunderstorms forecast across Ukraine today, temperatures up to +31°C

In Kyiv, partly cloudy skies and short-term rain are also forecast for May 27. Brief rain showers are expected throughout the Kyiv region as well.

Temperatures in the capital will range from 21°C to 23°C, and from 18°C to 23°C across the Kyiv region.

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