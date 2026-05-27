Law enforcement exposes man who worked for occupiers in Dvorichna, Kharkiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the National Police, has exposed a resident of the Kharkiv region who collaborated with Russian forces during their occupation of the Kupiansk district in 2022.

According to Ukrinform, the SBU reported this.

The suspect is a local laborer.

Investigators established that after Russian forces seized the community, the man voluntarily joined a so-called occupation administration created by them.

Law enforcement data show that he was appointed assistant to the head of the occupation proxy authorities in the settlement of Dvorichna. There, he helped the occupiers set up “workplaces” in captured state institutions and conducted an illegal “census” of the local population, including compiling reports on the number of residents and collecting their personal data.

Russian forces were particularly interested in the whereabouts of people suspected of being involved in the resistance movement. These individuals were later imprisoned in a local detention facility.

Authorities also established that after the liberation of Dvorichna, the collaborator fled to Kharkiv, where he rented an apartment and hoped to avoid punishment by blending into the large city. The SBU located and detained him.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborationist activity). He faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, a deputy of the Kupiansk District Council in the Kharkiv region was sentenced to seven years in prison with confiscation of property for cooperating with Russian occupiers and organizing the transfer of Ukrainians to Russia.

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