Poroshenko says he held face-to-face meeting with Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ukraine's fifth president and leader of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction, Petro Poroshenko, in a face-to-face meeting.

Poroshenko said this in a Facebook post seen by Ukrinform.

"For the first time in many years, we finally held a face-to-face meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was initiated by European Solidarity at the [parliament's] conciliation council, and it is important that the president heard us," Poroshenko said.

He added that in the context of Ukraine's war for survival, dialogue with parliament and restoring its role as an institution is important.

"There are too many challenges that can only be overcome together. We agreed that such meetings will take place regularly and that dialogue will become continuous," Poroshenko said.

Photo: @petroporoshenko