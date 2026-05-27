Zelensky discusses air defense, sanctions, peace process with U.S. Congress members

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with members of the U.S. Congress Richard Blumenthal and Jim Himes to discuss continued support for Ukraine, with a focus on strengthening air defense systems.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

“It is an important visit during these difficult days after a massive attack. We are grateful to the United States, to the President, Congress for their strong bipartisan support, and to all Americans,” he wrote.

The main topic of the meeting was further support for Ukraine, particularly the strengthening of air defense.

“We have a significant need for antiballistic missiles due to the constant Russian attacks. I sent a letter to the White House and the U.S. Congress outlining Ukraine’s needs for such missiles. And today, I also personally handed this letter to the congressmen. We are counting on timely support,” Zelensky said.

He also briefed the lawmakers on the situation at the front and Ukraine’s long-range operations, noting that partners clearly see Russia suffering heavy losses.

Zelensky stressed the importance of maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia.

“It is important to prevent any weakening of sanctions against the Russian Federation – we discussed this as well. We are also working with the American side on concluding a Drone Deal,” he said.

Special attention was given to the diplomatic process. Zelensky emphasized that there should be no pause in diplomacy and that negotiations must be intensified.

“The whole world needs peace,” the Ukrainian President concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine’s path toward EU membership with Ursula von der Leyen, as well as efforts to strengthen air defense.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine