PM Shmyhal invites Canada to join Crimean Platform

Ukraine is interested in visa liberalization with Canada and the expansion of free trade area between the countries, as well as Canada's participation in the Crimean Platform initiative.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed these issues during a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Canada Chrystia Freeland, the Government portal informs.

Prime Minister pointed out Ukraine’s readiness to welcome a group of Canadian experts to Ukraine to monitor Ukraine’s compliance with Canada’s criteria.

"The Ukrainian people maintain friendly relations with Canada and the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada. Therefore, visa liberalization would be a historic and strategically important step for us," the Head of Government stressed.

The parties also discussed expanding Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement. As Shmyhal noted, both sides face the ambitious task of expanding its effect to cover investment and services.

Ukraine’s PM also stressed the importance of supporting free trade in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Ukraine had lifted the ban on trade in personal protective equipment and other goods regarding which there were restrictions on excessive exports.

"We believe that Canada's policy of open international trade and export support, which is also pursued by Canada, is one of the measures to effectively counter the spread of the pandemic. I am convinced that these are the first steps on the path of work on the updated Free Trade Agreement," the Prime Minister said, noting that trade and economic cooperation remains a priority for the two countries

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine is completing the formation of its delegation for the relevant talks. It will be headed by Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko. The parties agreed that it is necessary to organize the work of an intergovernmental working group in the near future, which will draft a document.

For her part, Chrystia Freeland noted that Canada is interested in expanding the Free Trade Agreement with Ukraine and expresses readiness to work in this direction.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine told the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada about the Crimean Platform initiative and invited Canada to join its activities.

Denys Shmyhal also invited Chrystia Freeland to Ukraine to attend the celebration on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence.

As reported, in June 2020, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed following a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau that Canada agreed to consider visa liberalization with Ukraine.

