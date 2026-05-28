SSU, National Police of Ukraine uncover new draft evasion schemes, detain 10 organizers involved in illegal operations across several regions of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine uncovered new draft evasion schemes and detained 10 organizers involved in illegal operations across several regions of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the SSU stated this on Telegram.

The suspects offered military-age men ways to avoid mobilization for sums ranging from $6,000 to $25,000. The schemes involved forged documents or illegal border crossings outside official checkpoints.

In the Kyiv region, authorities detained a pediatric surgeon and his doctor brother who organized a scheme involving fictitious hospitalizations and fake disability certificates granting Group II disability status to draft evaders.

The suspects also involved the head of a medical institution in the Mykolaiv region, the chief of a neurology department at a local hospital, and an acquaintance acting as a middleman.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the SSU exposed a lawyer who promised clients expedited removal from military registration based on fake medical documents claiming poor health. Investigators documented the suspect threatening to report a client to military enlistment officials if the full bribe was not paid.

In Zaporizhzhia, the head of a pharmaceutical company was notified of suspicion for allegedly selling fake disability certificates to military-age men seeking to leave Ukraine. According to investigators, she attempted to use personal connections among hospital officials and local medical-social expert commission representatives.

The SSU also reported that in the Khmelnytskyi region, authorities exposed the organizer of an underground drug laboratory who was simultaneously profiting from draft evasion schemes. According to the case materials, she offered to transport clients in her own vehicle to a gathering point in Odesa and then guide them through forest areas into a neighboring country.

Additionally, in the Rivne region, law enforcement officers detained a resident of the Sarny district who, together with an accomplice from Kyiv, allegedly smuggled military-age men out of Ukraine bypassing checkpoints. One suspect was caught near the state border while receiving money from clients, while the accomplice was detained at his residence.

The suspects have now been officially charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to nine years in prison with confiscation of property.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the first three months of this year Ukrainian border guards uncovered 80 criminal groups involved in illegally transporting people across the border and detained about 3,000 violators.

The first photo is illustrative