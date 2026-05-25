Russian drone strikes high-rise building in Sumy, causing damage

Russian drone strikes high-rise building in Sumy, causing damage

Ukrinform
On the evening of May 25, Russian invaders attacked a residential high-rise building in the Zarichny district of Sumy with drones, damaging an apartment.

According to Ukrinform, Serhii Kryvosheyko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“As a result of the evening Russian drone attack on Sumy, a strike hit the Zarichny district. The strike pierced the roof and floor slab of a multi-unit residential building,” the message reads.

Read also: “Flash”: Ukraine already has interceptors for Russian Shahed drones

The head of the CMA specified that an apartment on the top floor sustained significant damage, with no casualties.

According to him, debris fell at three locations. An inspection of the area and the disposal of explosive devices are currently underway.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians attacked Konotop in the Sumy region with strike drones; part of the city is without water.

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