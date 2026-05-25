Russian forces drop two aerial bombs on Kramatorsk, injuring 11 people

Russian forces drop two aerial bombs on Kramatorsk, injuring 11 people

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Ukrinform
Russian forces carried out airstrikes on the center of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region this evening.

According to Ukrinform, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this on Telegram.

“On May 25 at 5:52 p.m., Russian forces launched yet another attack on Kramatorsk within 24 hours. The enemy dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs from a UMPK on the city. The munitions struck near high-rise buildings in the city center. As of now, ten civilians are known to have been wounded," the statement reads.

As Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram, it has become known that the number of wounded has risen to 11.

“The wounded are receiving the necessary medical care. All relevant services are working at the scene. The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” he noted.

Read also: Russians restrict transport movement in temporarily occupied parts of Kherson region – Yellow Ribbon

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and three others were wounded in Kramatorsk as a result of a Russian attack this morning.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Donetsk Regional State Administration

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