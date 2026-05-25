Russian strike on Derhachi in Kharkiv region: Two killed, 23 injured

A Russian missile strike on the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv district has killed two people and injured 23 others.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, 22 people sustained injuries or acute stress reactions.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported 19 injured.

Seventeen people were hospitalized with blast injuries, including 15 men and two women. Three of the injured men are in serious condition, while the rest are in moderate condition. Medical staff are providing all necessary assistance.

According to Syniehubov, two more people received medical help on site – a 47-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man – both suffering from acute stress reactions. The deceased man was 68 years old.

"The strike targeted a civilian enterprise. Warehouse facilities, cargo trucks, and passenger vehicles were damaged. State Emergency Service have already extinguished the fire at the site of the attack," Syniehubov said.

He later added that the death toll had risen after a 25-year-old man died from his injuries.

As of 16:00, regional police reported a total of 23 affected individuals – 21 injured and two suffering acute stress reactions.

According to the regional governor, ten people are currently in operating rooms in medical facilities.

In addition to warehouse buildings at the enterprise, trucks, passenger vehicles, and an apartment building were also damaged, police said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Spokesperson for the Derhachi City Military Administration Oleksandr Kulik told Ukrinform that the blast radius was extensive.

"The affected area is very large, which is why there are so many injured. Two civilian enterprises were damaged, and many vehicles – both cargo and passenger – were destroyed or damaged," he said.

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces struck Derhachi with a missile, initially killing one man and injuring several others.

Derhachi community in the Kharkiv region has been under constant attacks, especially border settlements. In April, Russia first used V2U drones against the city of Derhachi.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration