Dnipro strike: Injury toll rises to four, two in serious condition

The number of people injured in a Russian attack on Dnipro has increased to four.

Oleksandr Hanza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A 46-year-old woman sought medical assistance. She will receive outpatient treatment. Three men have been hospitalized, two of them are in serious condition," Hanza wrote.

As previously reported, Russian forces struck Dnipro. Earlier reports indicated that three men aged 18, 45, and 67 had been injured.