Dnipro strike: Injury toll rises to four, two in serious condition

Dnipro strike: Injury toll rises to four, two in serious condition

Ukrinform
The number of people injured in a Russian attack on Dnipro has increased to four.

Oleksandr Hanza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A 46-year-old woman sought medical assistance. She will receive outpatient treatment. Three men have been hospitalized, two of them are in serious condition," Hanza wrote.

Read also: Drone strike on Pavlohrad: number of casualties rises to 10

As previously reported, Russian forces struck Dnipro. Earlier reports indicated that three men aged 18, 45, and 67 had been injured.

More news

Topics

Agency

While citing and using any materials on the Internet, links to the website ukrinform.net not lower than the first paragraph are mandatory. In addition, citing the translated materials of foreign media outlets is possible only if there is a link to the website ukrinform.net and the website of a foreign media outlet. Materials marked as "Advertisement" or with a disclaimer reading "The material has been posted in accordance with Part 3 of Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On Advertising" No. 270/96-VR of July 3, 1996 and the Law of Ukraine "On the Media" No. 2849-Х of March 31, 2023 and on the basis of an agreement/invoice.

Online media entity; Media identifier - R40-01421.

© 2015-2026 Ukrinform. All rights reserved.

Extended searchHide extended search
By period:
-